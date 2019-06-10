NEW HAVEN — Iona (Snyder) Zerkle of New Haven passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home following a brief illness.

She was born January 24, 1936 in Cottageville, the daughter of the late Horton Henry and Bessie Louise (Donohue) Snyder.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Harold, George, Hubert Ray, Harry, Ralph, Jerry Wayne, Max, Ross and Gary; sisters, Lydia Heasley, Mary Shinn, Juanita Snyder and Aleta Weaver.

She was the loving wife of Charles N. Zerkle for 61 years and the beloved mother of two sons Charles N. Zerkle Jr. of Barboursville and Elvis Zerkle of Evans. Other survivors include grandsons Charles N. Zerkle III, Caddric Zerkle and Caleby Zerkle; granddaughters Haleigh Zerkle and Tiffany Cole; great grandchildren, Easton Cole and Collins Cole. She is also survived by her twin sister Naomi Gillenwater and sister Alice Hunter.

Iona was a member of Letart Methodist Church as a youth and later attended Bachtel United Methodist Church. She loved cooking and spending time with her loved ones at their family cabin. Her bright smile and laughter will be missed by many.

Graveside funeral services for friends and family will be officiated by Mike Martin at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Letart on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to the Bend Area C.A.R.E., PO Box 542, New Haven, WV 25265.