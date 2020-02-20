POINT PLEASANT — Irene Elizabeth (Duff) Roush, 95, of Point Pleasant, passed away February 19, 2020.

Born September 19, 1924 Chestnut Ridge, her parents were the late Edgar (Mell) Duff and Clara (Kolbe) Duff. She worked at the selective service during WWII. She was an avid artist, devoted mother and wife. She went to Point Pleasant High School, graduating in 1942.

Irene was preceded in death by husband Dennis A. Roush Jr., son Jimmy R. Roush, two sisters Mildred McCord and Florence Stephens, one brother Joseph Duff, and two half sisters, Gladys Young and Analea Sayre.

She is survived by son Roger (Valeria) Roush, Point Pleasant; daughter Kay Roush (Matt) Smith Cottageville; grandsons, Brad Roush, Columbus, Ohio, Chad (Natasha) Roush, Wasilla, Alaska and their mother Karen (Blake) Roush Homer Arkansas; granddaughters, Cara Roush (Kristopher) Hanna, Scott Depot, and Gabrielle Smith, Cottageville. She has five great grandchildren, Bradford, Joshua, Sunshine, Zachary, and Jake Roush; nieces, Betty Jo Frazee, Connie Roush, Bonnie German, and Mildred Morgan. Special thanks to great nephew, Wesley Roush.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, 2 p.m., February 22, 2020, at Morgan Cemetery in Leon, with Pastor Jake McCartney officiating.