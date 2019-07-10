NEW HAVEN — Isabelle Virginia (Hart) Brown, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 10, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born Jan. 14, 1929 in Letart, WV, a daughter of the late Stanley and Eunice Mercedes (Roush) Hart. She was an only child.

Isabelle graduated from Wahama High School in 1946 where she met her husband of over 70 years William D. Brown. In her early adult life prior to starting a family, Isabelle was a bank teller at the Mason County Bank in New Haven. Later in life, she was a devoted employee of her son, Kevin's family business, B-K Archery Corp. from 1984 to 1994. She was a faithful active member of the Clifton United Methodist Church where over the years she served as church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Isabelle was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother to her surviving husband, Bill, and three surviving children, Kent (Debbie) Brown, Kevin (Rebecca) Brown and Karen (Neil) Watson.

Isabelle was a very self-disciplined individual who loved her Lord and serving others. Her family was the center of her life. She was a wonderful cook, loved to shop, and walked daily to stay fit. She will be missed beyond measure and always remembered as a loving, tender-hearted and gentle lady, faithful to the end to her God and family, and a wonderful "Mema" to her five grandchildren, Rachel (Scott) Mitchell, Leah (Vance) Starkey, Zachary (Kelly) Brown, Mollie (Seth) Summers, and Hattie (Trenton) Brewer; as well as 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Visitation will be from noon until time of service, Saturday at the funeral home.

