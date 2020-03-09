POINT PLEASANT — Iva Norman left us to be with her Lord and Savior late Friday evening, March 6, 2020. She was born November 19, 1935 in Seth, daughter of Oliver and Florence Scott. Iva worked more than 30 years at Pleasant Valley Hospital and really enjoyed her work and the people.

Iva married Arnold Norman on April 24, 1953 in Chattaroy and in 1960 they built a house and made a home in Point Pleasant.

Iva was a long time member of Main Street Baptist Church. At every church gathering, her no-bake cookies were requested and enjoyed by all.

Iva is survived by two daughters, Cathy (David) Skidmore and Sheri (Andy) Persinger of Point Pleasant; four grand kids, Brian (Amy) Miller of Leon, Tara (Michael) Woodall of Point Pleasant, Eric Miller of Charleston, and Adam (Alicia) Persinger of Point Pleasant; great-granddaughters, Caitlin, Abby, Brianna, and Isabella; brothers, Jack (Shirley) Scott of Stafford, Va., PD (Pam) Scott of New Bern, N.C., and Larry (Teresa) Scott of Northville, Mich.; sister-in-law Sue Scott of S. Williamson, Ky.; brother-in-law Gary (Jo) Norman of New Albany, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brothers Harold and Marvin Scott.

Services for Iva will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with Pastor Rob Grady. Internment will follow at the Kirkland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Main Street Baptist Church, Hospice, or the in Iva's name.