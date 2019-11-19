HENDERSON — Jack Lee McCoy, 75, of Henderson, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019, with his loving family at his side at the VA Medical Center in Huntington.

He was born September 8, 1944, in Henderson, a son to the late Arthur A. McCoy and Mary Clonch McCoy. He served honorably in the US Army 1st Cavalry as an Armored Intelligence Specialist in 1963-1965 and was chosen "Soldier of the Year" in 1964. He was an active Christian associated with the House of Prayer and Worship in Point Pleasant. He served as Mayor of Henderson in 1982-1984 and 1997 - present. He enjoyed helping people of all ages and was very proud of his wife, children, and all his family. He was an active member of the Republican National Committee working with the Mason County Republican Committee. He retired in 2006 as an over the road mobile home transporter. His true love was talking about the Lord to many many people. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Clonch McCoy; sons, J.L. McCoy, and Michael Paul McCoy; sisters, Brenda Smith, Linda Johns, and Viettia Porter; brothers, Dennis "Jim" McCoy, Dorsel "Doc" McCoy, Dencil "Buck" McCoy, and infant brother Teddy.

He is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Carolyn McCoy of Henderson; sons, David (Ashley) McCoy, Artie (Lori) McCoy, both of Point Pleasant, and Jimmy (Trinity) McCoy of Patriot, Ohio; daughters, Jackie (Scott) Sinnett of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kay Bass of Southside, also Justin (Kayla) McCoy, Colby (Samantha) McCoy; and brother, David McCoy of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Concord Cemetery in Southside with Marshall Bonecutter officiating and full Military Graveside Rites performed by the Army Honor Guard of Charleston and VFW of Mason. Friends may visit the family at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Please, in lieu of flowers make donations to Carolyn McCoy. Please Visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.