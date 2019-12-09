POINT PLEASANT — Jack Lewis Pyles, 90, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

He was born March 8, 1929, in Gallipolis Ferry, a son of the late Charles E. Pyles Sr. and Ethel Mae (Love) Pyles.

Jack was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Point Pleasant and served his country honorably in the United States Army. During his working career, Jack served as deputy sheriff and chief of police for 10 years in Mason County and Point Pleasant and retired with 18 years of service with A.E.P. from the Gavin Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio. He was a volunteer at Pleasant Valley Hospital for nine years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois L. (Nibert) Pyles; three sisters, Marcella Pyles, Wilma Pyles and Ruth Cline; and five brothers, Payton Pyles, Everett Love, Jimmy Pyles, Sandy F. Pyles and Charles W. Pyles Jr.

Jack is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and John Bumgarner of New Haven and Jacquie and Steve Roush of Point Pleasant; a sister, Virginia Wallis of Point Pleasant; and two brothers, Larry (Patty) Pyles and Richard "Sticks" Pyles both of Gallipolis Ferry. He is also survived by grandchildren, Bethany Shay (Nathan) Reynolds, Andrew (Donna) Dennis, Chelsea Brooke (Ryan) Roush, Abram (Kayla) Dennis, Derek (LaDonna) Roush and Matthew (Chelci) Roush; great-grandchildren, Tyler David Dennis, Sophie Lynn Dennis, Draeson Channing Roush, Krinson Uriah Roush, Mason David Dewees, Abel Kyle Dennis, Shandy Fayeann Williams; and a special nephew, L.D. Pyles.

The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to special caregivers, LaDonna Roush, Alice Jordan and Cindy Roush for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care shown to Jack.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Charles Marker and L. D. Pyles officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with military graveside honors given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.