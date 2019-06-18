JULIAN, Pa. — Jacob Phillip Purcell 39, of Julian, Pa., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, of natural causes while fishing with his beloved family. He was born on June 16, 1979, in Point Pleasant. The son of Phillip Stanley Purcell and Adelina (Benedicto) Purcell who reside in Point Pleasant.

Jacob married the love of his life Leslie Ann Purcell, on July 31, 2004, in Point Pleasant. Jacob and Leslie have two wonderful children together, Liam Phillip Purcell and Cassidy Ann Purcell who both survive at home. Jacob graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor's degree in Art History. Jacob was employed by Cintas for the past 15 years as a Supervisor/Jack of all Trades.

In addition to his parents, wife and children, Jacob is also survived by one sister Angelica Tatterson (Mark) of Vienna, one sister-in-law, Melissa Slater (Vince) of Inman, S.C., his wife's parents Bernard and Diana Riddle of Point Pleasant.

Also surviving are three nieces, Claire and Camille Tatterson and Genevieve Slater, and two nephews, Sam and Bennett Slater. He also is survived by many friends, as he never met stranger.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Archangel Cristobal Benedicto and Adelaida Sugitan Benedicto and Stanley Dunnington Purcell and Malissa Myrl Phillips Purcell.

Jacob will be remembered as a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle, coach, avid outdoors man and a friend to all. He was unique and genuine, he relished going the opposite direction from the rest of the crowd. He always trail-blazed his own style. His ability to unite people was mind blowing. He commanded attention in any room he entered, he always had a little nugget of wisdom with his swagger. His smile always so inviting, affectionate, and a bit mischievous will never be forgotten.

His infectious personality will be remembered with a public viewing held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street Bellefonte, PA 16823. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-jacob-purcell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

