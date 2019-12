CENTENARY — Jacquelene Lynn Cox, 62, of the Centenary Community, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her family at her bedside in the St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Willet. Interment will be in the Centenary Cemetery in Green Township, Ohio. Friends may call after 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.