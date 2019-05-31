BELLE — James Timothy Branham, 46, of Belle, formerly of Mason, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 14, 1973, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late James and Juanita (McKinney) Branham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Debora VanMeter.

James was a 1991 graduate of Wahama High School in Mason and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Marshall University. He was a manager for Cracker Barrel in Beckley and enjoyed reading, history and spending time with his daughter Madison.

Survivors include his daughter Madison Branham of Cabin Creek; brother Greg Herin and his wife Marsha of Orlando, Fla.; sister Jacqueline Curtis and her husband Brian of New Port News, Va.; brother- in- law Henry VanMeter of Mason and several nieces and nephews.

Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to help with final expenses. Please mail to Foglesong Funeral Home P.O. Box 367 Mason, WV 25260.

