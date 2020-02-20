NEW HAVEN — James Bert "Jimmy" Fisher, Jr., 62, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020.

He was born August 3, 1957, in Huntington, a son to the late James Bert Fisher, Sr. and Dorothy Gene (Queen) Fisher. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Jeanne Fisher. He was a 1975 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and attended Marshall University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He worked in Kitchen and Bathroom design and sales at Kitchen and Bath World, in Canfield, Ohio and more recently at Home Depot. Before moving back to Mason County, Jimmy lived in the Pittsburgh area for many years and loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and was an avid fan of both teams.

In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by hos son, James Bert Fisher, III, of Lowellville, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery and Beth Fisher, of Point Pleasant; sisters and brother-in-law, Constance and Chris Thomas, of New Haven and Amy Layne, of New Haven; nieces, Heather Fisher, of New Haven, Brooke and Josie Fisher, of Huntington, Alexa and Alivia Layne, of New Haven; and nephew, Ryan Thomas, of New Haven.

Jimmy's life will be remembered at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until the time of the service on Sunday. Interment will be private. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com