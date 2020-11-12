MASON — James Boyd Hughes, 86, of Mason, W.Va., passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 19, 1934, in Quinwood, W.Va., and is the son of the late Treasie Hughes McMillion and James Hughes; and step-father, Marmie McMillion.

James was an ironworker and retired from Local 787 and was also a minister. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, greenhouses, cruising around in his golf cart and loved keeping his 5 special women straight.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda McMillion; grandson, Cliff Cook; and son-in-law, Skeeter Ohlinger.

Left behind to cherish his memory, is his wife Opal Simpkins Hughes of Mason; four daughters, Connie Goodnite (Bruce) of The Villages, Fla., Carolyn Ohlinger (Ray Fields) of New Haven, Judy Richards (Lee Sr.) of Leon, April Carter of Cascade, Va.; three siblings, Marshall McMillion (Vera) Middleport, Ohio, Corena Barnitz (Bob) of Mason, and Howard McMillion of Mount Nebo, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Jim Goodnite, Tonya Ervin, Amber Smith, Aaron Ohlinger, Curtis Cook, Amy Gilchrist and Cody Carter; and several step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastors Chris Neece and Rob Ervin officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com.