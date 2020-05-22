NORWALK — James "Jim" Larry Janey, 72 of Norwalk, Ohio, died May 20, 2020. A drive thru opportunity to show support for the family will be held at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors should enter using the funeral home's east entrance, remain in their vehicles, briefly greet the family, and exit using the west exit. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store