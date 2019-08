Ashland, Ky. James Mitchell "Mitch" Johnson, 44, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away, at 6:02 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held in the Miller Funeral Home, 1941 Carter Ave, Ashland, Ky., on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is entrusted with the arrangements.

—