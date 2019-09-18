LOVELAND, Ohio — James Allen Knight II, 39, of Loveland, Ohio, formerly of Cottageville, died on Sept. 14, 2019 in Deerfield Township, Ohio.

The service will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastors Mark Price and Scott Ranson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Loveland, Ohio.

Arrangements have been provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans.