GALLIPOLIS FERRY — James Scott McDermitt, 68, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away at home surrounded by his family June 10, 2019.

He was born April 6, 1951, in Mason County, a son to the late Scott McDermitt, Jr. and the late Norma Mayes Holcomb. He was a chief engineer, and retired from Inland Marine River Operations. He loved the outdoors and hunting was a favorite pastime. He was a member of the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Scott McDermitt, Jr. and Norma Mayes Holcomb; special uncle, John C. Mayes; and stepson Daniel Rife.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma McDermitt of Gallipolis Ferry; daughter, Stacey Rayburn of Gallipolis Ferry; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rayburn, Christian Derenberger, Chandler Rife, and Rhiannon Rife; sisters, Margaret (Gary) Atkinson of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Kathy Long (Mike Pauley) of Henderson; great grandchildren, Hailey Wolf and Jeramiah Wolf; special aunt Kathleen Mayes; and his faithful canine companion, Spirit.

At his request there will be no visitation or services, and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.