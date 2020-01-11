POMEROY — James W. Nelson, 76, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Born Feb. 9, 1943, in Gallipolis, Ohio, he was the son of the late James F. and Mary Agnes Comer Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sandy Wolfe Nelson; four daughters, Kelly Burke (Michael Gleason), Janna (Michael Lee) Keney, Mary Buffy Nelson and Alesha (Bob) Day; one son, Michael Lee Keney; five grandchildren, Joshua, Mikey, Krista, Jaela, and Madison; eight great grandchildren; one god son, Corey (Tosh) Putman, one brother-in-law, Hubert (Marcia) Wolfe; a son-in-law, Sherman Mike Kirby; and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Derek Kirby; one sister, Janet Shepherd; and his grandmother, Janie Comer.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Adam Will officiating. Burial will held at the convenience of the family at Mount Herman Cemetery in Chester.

