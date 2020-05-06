CHESAPEAKE, Va. — James (Jim) Garland Neville, 76, of Chesapeake, Va. passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 peacefully in his home upon losing his battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Janet (Jan) DesCamp Neville; his children, Jenny (Paul) Cernek of Grantville, Pa., (Chris)Wilma Neville-Bright of Leon, James Garland (Laura) Neville, Jr. of Leon; as well as his stepchildren, Robin (Jeff) Hoyt of Hines, Ore., Jacquie (Dan) Grubb of Chesapeake, Va., John Kroll of Folsom, Calif. and Adam Kroll of Christiansburg, Va. He also left behind his sisters, Louise Wright of Gallipolis Ferry, Barbara Hill of Point Pleasant, Donna Neville of Point Pleasant, Mary Darst of Leon and Patricia Neville of Leon. He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover M. and Garnett Neville of Point Pleasant, and his sisters, Linda Neville of Point Pleasant and Nancy (Neville) Chapman of Columbus, Ohio. Jim was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He served honorably for 22 years deploying on the many ships he was attached to including a tour in Vietnam. Upon retiring from military service, he returned home to Point Pleasant. He worked for a short time on "the river" and owned Sand Dollar Construction. He then achieved his and his father's lifelong dream of opening his own auto repair garage and mini-mart, Neville Automotive, Inc., in Henderson. It wasn't long before he expanded his business to include automotive towing, Neville Wrecker Service. After 28 years of business, Jim again retired and moved to Chesapeake, Va. Jim was a much-loved member of the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. He enjoyed fellowship at Bower's Hill Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Va. His hobbies included classic cars, fishing, camping, and he generally enjoyed helping others. Celebration of life ceremony at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry, to be announced at future date. Family invites friends to share stories and to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020.