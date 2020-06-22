James Roush
WEST COLUMBIA, W.Va. — James B. (Jim) Roush, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

He was born August 15, 1934, in the Union Community, Letart, W.Va., a son of the late Clawson and Glenna (Nease) Roush.

He attended Salem Community Church and was a lifetime member of the West Virginia State Farm Museum and enjoyed woodworking. He was retired from AEP Sporn Plant in New Haven, W.Va.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mamie Elizabeth Roush; sons-in-law, Carl Gagnon and John Johnson; sisters Betty Sprouse and Ruth Lambert.

Survivors include his four children; son, James R. "Bobby" (Julie) Roush of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; daughters, Diana Johnson of West Columbia, Connie (Ron) Ferguson of Coolville, Ohio, and Tina Gagnon of Scott Depot, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, John (Jeana) Johnson of Hurricane, Travis (Jessica) Johnson of West Columbia, Dale "Scooter" (Heather) Johnson of Racine, Ohio, Chad (Amy) Burton of Coolville, Stephanie (Mark) Allen of Racine, Ashley (Roger) McCune of Coolville, Brandon (Beverly) Gagnon of Huntington, Alexandra "Ally" (Anthony) Grimm of Hurricane, W.Va., and Tyler Roush of Point Pleasant; 13 great-grandchildren, Haley and Hannah Burton, Lily, Lauren and Lucas Allen, Wyatt and Rylee McCune, Madisyn and Caden Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Briar Johnson, Blaire Gagnon and Conner Grimm; brother, Harold Roush of Rutland, Ohio; brother in law, Bill Lambert of Galion, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Pastor Donnie Dye officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: foglesongfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
