James Thayer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Jim Thayer died on June 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday June 17, 2020, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Kandy Nuce officiating. Burial will follow in the Perkins Ridge Cemetery in Scottown, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. We ask all those visiting to observe social distancing guidelines. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW Honor Guard.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
