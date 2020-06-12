James Thayer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Jim Thayer died on June 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday June 17, 2020, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Kandy Nuce officiating. Burial will follow in the Perkins Ridge Cemetery in Scottown, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. We ask all those visiting to observe social distancing guidelines. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW Honor Guard.