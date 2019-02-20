ROBERTSBURG — James (Jim) Edgar Warner, 75, of Robertsburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, after a long illness.

Jim was born on May 5, 1943 and was the son of the late John R. Warner and Doris K. (Martin) Warner of Eleanor.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie Sue Sayre; his daughter, Amy Warner-Rodgers (Pastor Michael) of Pickerington, Ohio; his brother, John W. Warner (Maxine) of Cross Lane; his sister, Nancy Black of Eleanor; his brother-in-law, Johnny W. Sayre (Cindy); and sister-in-law, Rita Sayre; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jim was a 1961 graduate of Buffalo High School and member of the basketball team that played in the West Virginia State Basketball Championship playoff game that same year. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Army and was a "Screaming Eagle" in the 101st Airborne Division. Upon completing his Army Service, Jim attended Glenville State University where he studied history and education. In 1977, he began working for Columbus and Southern Power Company (now AEP) and moved to West Union, Ohio with his family in 1980. He retired from AEP after 23 years of service. Jim and Connie returned to West Virginia after they both retired and spent much of their time traveling in their camper across the United States with family and good friends.

Jim attended the Louden Community Church (Peebles, Ohio) for several years and was a member of Freedom's Promise Ministries (Fraziers Bottom).

Per Jim's request, there will no funeral or memorial Service. Private family burial will take place in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant at a later date. Jim loved the Lord, and he looks forward to meeting everyone on that beautiful shore someday. In the meantime, please remember him as he was in healthier days, or in his preferred state - kicked back in his recliner, enjoying a chew, and reading a good Western.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to Freedom's Promise Ministries to support their missions/outreach/food pantry work in the community: Freedom's Promise Ministries, 19966 Winfield Rd., Fraziers Bottom, WV, 25082.

