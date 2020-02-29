James Bradley "Brad" Watts, age 62, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, after a brief illness. Formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, he was a 1975 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He attended the University of Cincinnati majoring in business.

Preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty Watts, also formerly of Gallipolis. He is survived by his wife and partner of 40 years, Patricia Watts; his brother, Randy Watts and a nephew both of Dallas, Texas; and many friends and classmates.

A private graveside service was held.