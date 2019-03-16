BIDWELL — Jane Ann "Janie" Powell, 59, Bidwell, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Hamden Nursing and Rehab Center, Hamden, Ohio.

She was born May 3, 1960 in Gallipolis, Ohio daughter of Robert A. and Vickie L. Thomas Powell who survive and reside in Bidwell. Also surviving is one sister, Virginia "Ginny" (Donald) Rickards, Lake Wales, Florida.

Janie was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Arthur L. and Evelyn D. Powell and by her Maternal Grandparents, Harley and Vada Thomas.

Private Family Grave Side Services will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Mt. Carmel Rd., Vinton, Ohio at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Gifts may be sent to: InCare Ohio Hospice, 613 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

McCoy-Moore Funeral Home is assisting the family.