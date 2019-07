POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Jaxen Allen and Jacen Dale Bonecutter entered this world on June 29, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital and were carried to heaven that same day. They are the children of Trasawn and Ashley Bonecutter of Point Pleasant, W.Va.

There will be a graveside service at Pisgah Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Crow-Hussell Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.