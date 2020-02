POINT PLEASANT — Jayce Wesley Goodman, infant son of James Goodman and Jessica Whitt of Point Pleasant, went home to be with the angels on February 17, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.