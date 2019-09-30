BIDWELL — J.D. Smith, 78, Bidwell, Ohio, died at his home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
J.D. was a member of the French City Baptist Church of Gallipolis, Ohio where Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Rio Grande, Ohio. Family and friends may call at the French City Baptist Church prior to the Funeral Service on Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, Ohio is assisting the family.