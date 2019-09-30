J.D. Smith

Service Information
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc.
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH
45686
(330)-262-7771
Obituary
Send Flowers

BIDWELL — J.D. Smith, 78, Bidwell, Ohio, died at his home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.

J.D. was a member of the French City Baptist Church of Gallipolis, Ohio where Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Rio Grande, Ohio. Family and friends may call at the French City Baptist Church prior to the Funeral Service on Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, Ohio is assisting the family.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.