INVERNESS, Fla. — Jean Forbus, age 89, of Inverness, Fla., passed away with her loving family by her side on June 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Fla.

Jean was born on December 14, 1929 in Huntington, to the late Joseph Dwight and Vivian (Quickle) Powell. She was married to her loving husband Hubert Forbus for 59 years until his passing on May 15, 2013. A woman of strong Christian faith, she was an active and faithful member of the Bellmead United Methodist Church in West Virginia for 20 years. After Jean and her husband Hubert relocated from Point Pleasant 35 years ago, they made Citrus County, Fla., their home and became active members of the Hernando Church of the Nazarene in Hernando, Fla. Jean participated in Franklin Graham's Samaritans Purse Program and would donate about 20 shoeboxes a year that would be filled with gifts and given to children as an expression of God's tangible love. A loving and caring mother, she was a Den Mother for her sons Scout troops when they were young, and a member of the Homemakers club. Outside of the home, Jean worked at the Peoples Bank in West Virginia for 10 years and once she became a Florida resident, she worked at the Bank of Inverness for 17 years prior to retirement. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband. They visited all 50 states and their capitals. They also traveled Canada, Germany and Paris, France. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Jean will also be remembered as an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan.

Those left to mourn Jean's passing include her sons: David Forbus of Point Pleasant, Zach Forbus and his wife Carmon of Inverness; brother, Joseph Powell of S. Leesburg, Fla.; two grandchildren: Colton, his wife Kelsey, and McKenzie; and two great grandchildren: Damon and Rhett.

In addition to her loving husband Hubert, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers: Tommy and Bobby Powell.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness and was conducted by Pastor Marne Palmani of Fort Cooper Baptist Church. Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Jean's family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritans Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org/donate or to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, P.O. Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.