LEON — Jeannette Ann Fowler, 75, of Leon, was taken home while sleeping in the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 17, 2019, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1943, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Harold and Myrtle (Richards) Rollins.

Jeannette was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She formerly lived in Charleston, where she owned and operated her own lawn and garden business as her love for the outdoors, gardening and flowers were her passion. She attended the Baden-Presbyterian Church and enjoyed country drives, riding motorcycles and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Lawrence M. "Chip" Fowler; son, Mark L. Fowler of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Marnie L. Birurakis (Stephen) of Charleston; granddaughters, Allison Griffin of Fla., Jessica Fowler of Raleigh, N.C., Marissa Poultney of Charleston, S.C.; grandson, Jacob A. Birurakis of Charleston; brothers, Vernon Rollins of Seattle, Wash., Ronald Rollins of Leesburg, Fla., Richard Rollins of Charleston and sister-in-law, Tammy Fowler (Robert Billups) of Charleston.

The service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with the Rev. Richard Riffe officiating. Burial will follow in the Baden-Presbyterian Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com.