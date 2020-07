Or Copy this URL to Share

PROCTORVILLE — Jennifer L. Ehman, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence. A complete obituary will be published at a later date with services announced. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.



