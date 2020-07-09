Jennifer Ehman

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Jennifer L. Ehman, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.

Calling hours for Jennifer will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. A Time of Sharing will follow from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Friends and family who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks. After the Time of Sharing, friends and family will gather at O.O. McIntyre Park Wild Turkey Shelter House.