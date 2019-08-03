TUPPERS PLAINS — Jeraldine Nina Hawk, 88, of Tuppers Plains, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.

She was born Feb. 15, 1931 in Chester, daughter of the late Marion and Letha Betzing Wood. Jeraldine was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church, a cook at Eastern Local School and everybody's stepmother.

She is survived by a daughter, Kristi and Jim Swain; two sons, Dean and Sharon Hawk and Mark and Lou Ann Hawk; six grandchildren, Michael, Adam, Andrew, Marc, Amber and Joshua; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert and Edna Wood; a sister-in-law, Roberta Wood and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hawk; a brother, Virgil Wood and a sister, Margaret Emma Christy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Wayne Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, from 3-5 p.m.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com