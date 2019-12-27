HENDERSON — Jerry "Darrell" Stover, 67, of Henderson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 25, 2019.

He was born March 18, 1952, in Cabell County. He graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1969, where he was active in the Future Farmers of America, serving as State Treasurer. Following high school, Darrell attended college at Glenville State College before serving in the United States Army National Guard. He was the owner/operator of Stover Trucking Co., LLC, with his wife, Dee. He loved his family, the Mason County Fair, a good fishing hole, and NASCAR.

Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian (Deal) Stover and his mother-in-law, Delories (Nicely) Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Deborah Denice "Dee" (Davis) Stover, of Henderson; his daughter, Aimee (R.F.) Stein, of Gallipolis Ferry; his son, John Darrell "Cameron" Stover, of Apple Grove; three grandchildren, Addyson Danae, Gracyn Alivia, and Weston James Stein; his father, Randall Stover of Ashton; his brother, Bryan Stover, of Ashton; his nephew, Dustin (Cherisse) Stover of Orlando, Fla.; and his niece, Summer Stover of Mobile, Ala.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, between the hours of 1-3 p.m., and the funeral will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mason County Fair, Inc.