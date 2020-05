Or Copy this URL to Share

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. — Jesse O. Barry, 68, of Browns Mills, New Jersey formerly of Gallia County, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. Private services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lankenau Funeral Home in Browns Mills, New Jersey.



