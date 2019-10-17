EVANS — Jessie (Durie) Dunbar, 86, of Evans, died on October 17, 2019 in the Ravenswood Care Center, following an extended illness.

The service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Ripley Church of Christ, Ripley, with Minister Keenan Goosman officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville, with military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon until time of the service, Saturday at the church.

Arrangements have been provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans.