SOUTHSIDE — Jessie Leroy "Lee" Shull, 56, of Southside, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home.

He was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Southside, a son of the late James S. Shull and Helen L. (Jeffers) Shull. Lee was retired from the City of Point Pleasant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Rainey; and brother-in-law, Ronald Rainey.

Lee is survived by his wife, Penny R. (Rainey) Shull of Southside; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Renee and Jeremy Connolly of Point Pleasant; and two grandchildren, Brayden Connolly and Kendal Connolly.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Alma Rainey of Apple Grove;sister, Janice Peters of Southside; three brothers, James D. Shull of Southside, Chuck Shull of Southside, and Steve (Cindy) Shull of Pomeroy, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joyce Rainey of Apple Grove; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Rev. Bert Flora officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmony Cemetery in Southside. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service, Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.