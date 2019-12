REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Jo Ann "Jody" (Yeauger) Janes, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died December 22, 2019 at the age of 90 years.

Jody's memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068 at 3 p.m. with her family receiving friends one hour prior. Pastor Bob Matthias officiating. Inurnment Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio