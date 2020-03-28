GALLIPOLIS — Jo Ann White, 67, of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on January 14, 1953 in Gallia County, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Helma Hill DeVault. On February 19, 1971, Jo Ann married Roger L. White, who survives her in Gallipolis. Jo Ann was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School Class of 1971; she retired from the GDC in the laundry department. Jo Ann was a member of Chapel Hill Church of Christ, Eastern Star Gallipolis Lodge, and Lady Shrinettes. She enjoyed going to basket bingo and supporting local charities. Jo Ann was always helping anyone who needed it.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Roger White of Gallipolis; daughters, Tammy White of Gallipolis and Jessica (Richard) DeWeese of Gallipolis; and sisters, Lana (Wayne) Elliott of Gallipolis and Carolyn (Jim) Rose of Gallipolis.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Saffles. She had a special fur baby, Joey, that passed away in November.

A private funeral service will be held for Jo Ann at Willis Funeral Home with Minister Jonathan McAnulty officiating. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be given to or Friends of Gallia Animals in memory of Jo Ann.

