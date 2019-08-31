GALLIPOLIS — Joe Randall Long, 87, of Gallipolis, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Joe was born on June 8, 1932 in Gallia County to the late Randall and Ruby Hayner Long. Joe was a 1950 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He was a Meat Merchandiser who worked for Evans Grocery and Penny Fare of Gallipolis. Joe was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Gallipolis, Franklin County Golf Club, and Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge #7 of Gallipolis.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lottie Lou Wedemeyer Long, sharing 66 years of marriage; brother-in-law, Marlin (Donna) Wedemeyer; sisters-in-law, Janice Wedemeyer and Maureen Wedemeyer; sister, Etha (Ted) Hanna of Gallipolis; two special nephews, Alden (Patricia) Wedemeyer of Vinton and Terry (Teddy) Burnette of Gallipolis; and three special nieces and nephew, Jessica Wedemeyer, Addie Burnette, and Baily Burnette. Joe had seven nieces and six nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to Joe's parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Jim Shattles and brothers-in-law, Ray Wedemeyer and Jack Wedemeyer.

The funeral service for Joe will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church Chapel with Pastor Ray Kane and Bob Powell officiating. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will follow the calling hours at 8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Lee Wedemeyer, Gary Fallon, Bill Rodgers, Terry Burnette, Alden Wedemeyer, and Matt Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Spurlock, Dr. Bill Thomas, and Tommy Dent.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe's name to Grace United Methodist Church, 600 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

