John Albert Stephens
On September 8, 2020, John Albert Stephens slipped away peacefully at the age of 77. John was born on March 12, 1943 in Virginia where his father, Albert B. Stephens was stationed in the Navy with his loving mother, Lydia (Williamson) Stephens during World War II.

John graduated from Point Pleasant High School and Nashville Auto Diesel College. Due to his skills as a mechanic, he was fortunate to be declared vital to the home front during the Vietnam War and served in the motor pool at Patrick Air Force Base. Upon returning home to Mason County he continued to farm alongside his father as he had done since age seven. John worked in maintenance for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for many years and retired from Shell Chemical Corporation on the very day he had his time in. John loved to build engines whether it was for his own drag cars and pulling tractors or later in life engines for circle track cars. He was an avid hunter and master prankster.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna (Thorne) Stephens; three daughters and their spouses, Dr. DeRosa Stephens (Joel Akers) of Centertown, Tenn., DaNita (Terry) Lane of Gallatin, Tenn., Dion (Mickey) Wagoner of Belington, W.Va.; son and spouse Dedrick (Brandy) Stephens of Huntsville, Ala.; step-daughters, Maia Endicott and Mary (Rusty) Gleason all of Point Pleasant; seven grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and two sisters and their spouses, Lydia (Roger) Putney of Point Pleasant, and Dana (Bill) Kosto of Huntington. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family also survive. John also leaves behind his faithful companion, Blue who will miss him no less than the rest of his family.

A private service was held by the family who hope to carry on his love of the simple things in life.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
