TRENTON, Mich. — It's with deep regrets that I have to inform family and friends, John Henry Chapman, age 94, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 20, 2020, with daughter Linda by his side, at the Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Mich.

Born December 16, 1925, in Carroll, Ohio, John was the son of the late John Ervin Chapman and Grace Finley Chapman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; son, Bradley Stephen Chapman; brothers, William H. "Bill" Chapman and Floyd Erving "Pete" Chapman; and sister, Mary Maxine Adams.

His early childhood days were spent growing up in Apple Grove. On August 8, 1952, he married Bonnie Marie Long and they shared 67 years together as husband and wife. He served his country in the United States Navy at the end of WWII and then in the Marine Corps at the beginning of the Korean Conflict. He returned to West Virginia to work at the American Car and Foundry in Huntington until 1955 when he found employment in Columbus, Ohio, with Westinghouse. In 1966, he became a machine repairman with Ford Motors, Woodhaven, Mich, and retired from there in 1988.

John is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. (Long) Chapman of Monroe, Mich; son, Larry Richard Chapman; daughter, Linda Rose Chapman; and sisters, Modena Duckworth and Lois A. Duncan. He was blessed with grandchildren, Robert Franklin Chapman, Lisa Marie Chapman, Jay Matthew (Lorie) Chapman, Tammy (Seth) Van Valkenburg and Savanah (John) Williams III; and great-grandchildren, Logan Chapman, Charlie Van Valkenburg, Grace Van Valkenburg and Beatrix Williams.

A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Barton Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com