APPLE GROVE — John W. Cornell, 38, of Apple Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.

He was born Nov. 21, 1980, in Point Pleasant, a son of Michael L. Cornell and Nancy J. (Mayse) Cornell of Apple Grove.

John was a graduate of Hannan High School Class of 2000 and a locks and dam operator for the Army Corps of Engineers.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles H. Mayse; and paternal grandparents, Clifford and Lydia (Siders) Cornell.

In addition to his parents, Michael and Nancy Cornell, he is survived by a loving daughter, Rylee Cornell of Apple Grove; two brothers, Scott (Margie) Cornell of Apple Grove and Gary (Tina) Cornell of Lexington, Ky.; maternal grandmother, Dorothy G. Mayse of Apple Grove; one niece and three nephews.

There will be no public services. Burial will be at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.