POINT PLEASANT — John M. "Mickey" Elliott, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant.

He was born July 17, 1945, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Amadee G. Elliott and Era Eleanor (Luckeydoo) Elliott.

Mickey was a member of Faith Gospel Church of Gallipolis Ferry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Janice Young and Jean Ann Durst; and brothers, Charles Robert Elliott and William A. Elliott.

He is survived by a sister, Joyce L. Terry of Point Pleasant; two brothers, James E. Elliott of Point Pleasant and Richard A. Elliott of Gallipolis, Ohio; a niece, Vickey L. Clendenen of Point Pleasant; nephew, Ronnie Durst of Cottageville; and several other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Charles Birchfield officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in New Haven. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.