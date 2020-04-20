POINT PLEASANT — John H. Hilbert, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home.

He was born June 23, 1928, in Tango, now known as the Hilbert Wildlife Management Area in Lincoln County, to the late William S. Hilbert and Mary E. (Stickler) Hilbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Marsh and Ann McComas.

John was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Point Pleasant. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from the Kaiser Aluminum Plant in Ravenswood. John was a great husband and father who enjoyed working with young people, where he served as a Boy Scout leader and was an active band booster. He was a former Lions Club member and also enjoyed square dancing. John was a good neighbor to all.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Kathryn Hilbert of Point Pleasant; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff G. and Debbie Hilbert of Point Pleasant; daughter and son-in-law, Lynda J. and Ron Cremeans of Williamstown; grandchildren, Andrea (Dan) Rogers of Austin, Texas, Joel Hilbert of Point Pleasant, Jonathan Cremeans of New York City, N.Y. and Samuel Cremeans of Williamstown; a special granddaughter, Korey and Matt Custer and son Logan of Raleigh, N.C.; one sister, Evelyn Adams of Bradenton, Fla.; and stepsister, Evelyn Banker of Ann Arbor, Mich.,

A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Pastor John Franklin officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation.

