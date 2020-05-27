WEST COLUMBIA — John Charles Johnson, 68, of West Columbia, passed away at his home with his family after a long battle with cancer in which he was victorious. He was born April 24, 1952, in Mason County, a son to the late Vernal Johnson and Effie "Jane" Hoschar Johnson. John was a graduate of Wahama High School. He served 18 years in the National Guard and spent time in Germany on active duty. He worked 18 years as a boilermaker, and 17 years in the maintenance department of the AEP Gavin Power Plant. John was a member of the Salem Community Church where he attended with his wife and numerous family members. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. There is nothing more that John loved in this world than his family. John and his wife Diana L. Johnson raised three boys who kept them busy attending numerous sporting events with the majority of their evenings and weekends spent on the sidelines of the football and baseball fields. John was so proud of his boys, their greatest accomplishments were giving him and Diana four beautiful grandchildren. The tradition of spending weekends and evenings on the ball fields continues. He also got to watch his granddaughter perform in many dance recitals and competitions. Over the past few years John was able to take numerous hunting trips to Colorado and New Mexico with his boys and close friends. John wanted to leave his kids and grandkids with as many memories as possible. John and the boys spent many weekends at "Camp Johnson" in the mountains of West Virginia, fishing and making memories around the campfire. John was preceded in death by his parents, Vernal and Jane Johnson; brother, Vernal Dale Johnson Jr; brother-in-laws, George Nichols and Carl Gagnon; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Roush. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diana L. Roush Johnson; sons, John (Jeana) Johnson II of Hurricane, Travis (Jessica) Johnson of West Columbia, Dale "Scooter" (Heather) Johnson of Racine, Ohio; grandchildren, Madisyn and Caden Johnson of Hurricane, Peyton Johnson of Racine, Ohio, and Briar Johnson of West Columbia; beloved sister, Gewanna Nichols of Mason; father-in-law, James Roush of West Columbia; sister-in-laws, Connie (Ron Ferguson) Burton of Coolville, Ohio, Tina Gagnon of Scott Depot; brother-in-law, Bobby (Julie) Roush; special aunt, Lucy Johnson; and several nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. The family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington, Dr. Wes Lieving and staff, and Dr. Joshua Palmer and staff at the OSU James Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Donny Dye officiating. Burial will follow the committal of his body. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are highly recommended to protect the elderly. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store