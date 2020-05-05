RACINE — John Finley McClintock, 48, of Millersport, formerly of Racine, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Larry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.



