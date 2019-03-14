Obituary
John Myers


GALLIPOLIS — John Michael Myers, 57, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Ohio State University James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Bishop Robert E. Wing and Pastor Eugene Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. Following the services on Sunday there will be a time of gathering and fellowship at the church and everyone is invited to attend.
Funeral Home
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
Funeral Home Details
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
