1/1
John Ranegar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER — John William Ranegar, 54, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

He was born Sept. 12, 1965, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of John Ranegar Jr. of Gallipolis, Ohio and the late Nora Patricia (Welch) Ranegar.

John was employed with AEP for 32 years and was currently Manager of the Regional Service Organization. John is a loving husband, proud father, treasured son, cherished brother, and friend. His limitless love, selflessness, character, and moral compass made him special and unlike any other.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Tomma Jo (Reynolds) Ranegar; two sons, Garrett Joseph (Kiesha) Ranegar of Pataskala, Ohio and Blake Matthew Ranegar of Lancaster and their mother Jodi of Lancaster; two bonus children, Madison "Mattie" Shuler of Morgantown, W.Va. and Jacob Ryan Shuler of Lancaster; sisters, Pamela (David) Keeton of Lancaster and Shelly Ranegar (Rick) Rose of Gallipolis; and a brother, Charles (Jennifer) Ranegar of Ona, W.Va. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Amanda Dye, Lauren Dye, Edward Dye, Olivia Dye, Ashley Ranegar, Kyle (Taylor) Ranegar, Hannah Tate, Alex Rose, Lynsey Rose and Lilian Rose; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Rebecca Reynolds of Point Pleasant; brother-in-law, Matthew Reynolds; and a host of truly wonderful friends.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, Ohio, with Pastor Denny Coburn officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Saturday at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande.

Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved