WAVERLY — John Karl Schmitt, 67, of Lake White, Waverly, died 11:05 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.

John was born December 10, 1952 in Columbus, the son of the late Karl A. Schmitt and Clara Belle (Kay) Schmitt of Waverly. On August 30, 1975, John was united in marriage to Patricia L. (O'Grady) Schmitt, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, John P. "J. P." Schmitt and wife, Maran of Waverly, and a daughter, Kimberly Roe and husband Trevor of Delaware, four grandchildren, Elin and Greta Roe and Oliver and Ruby Schmitt, and a sister, Emma Lynn Yanok and husband, George of Westerville.

John was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Linda Muriel Schmitt.

John was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1971 and played on the 1969 undefeated football team. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University Class of 1976. After graduation, John returned to work with his father Karl at Schmitt Dairy and then began his career as an insurance agent with State Farm Insurance in Waverly. He retired from State Farm after 37 years as an agency manager and an agent in Gallipolis.

John loved his family first and was friends to many. He enjoyed hobbies including OSU football, ham radio, fishing and flying.

John was a current member of Pike County Airport Advisory Board and was passionate about flying.

Private funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Donald Gardner, a family friend, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly.

Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. A celebration of life will be held in the summer after the Covid-19 epidemic subsides.

