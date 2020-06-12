John Sheets
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PATRIOT, Ohio — John E. Sheets, 79, of Patriot, Ohio, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.

The funeral service for John will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Willis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Willis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved