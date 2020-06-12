John Sheets

PATRIOT, Ohio — John E. Sheets, 79, of Patriot, Ohio, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.

The funeral service for John will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.