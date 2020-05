Or Copy this URL to Share

LONG BOTTOM — Jordin Nakota Lin Brannon, 23, of Long Bottom, Ohio, died May 15, 2020. No public services are being observed. Arrangements are being handled by Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va.



